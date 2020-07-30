ルー・リードの代表作『ニューヨーク』、デラックス・エディションで再発

ルー・リードが1989年に発表した名作アルバム『ニューヨーク』が、9月25日にRhinoから初のリマスタリングが施された大規模なデラックス・エディションでリリースされます。



『ニューヨーク』デラックス・エディションには、3枚組のCD、2枚組のLP、DVDが含まれており、デヴィッド・フリッケによるライナーノーツとドン・フレミングによるエッセイが収録されたハードカバー・ブックに収録される。ローリー・アンダーソン、フレミング、ビル・イングロット、ジェイソン・スターン、そして故ハル・ウィルナーのプロデュースによるものだ。



このデラックス・セットには26曲の未発表音源が収録される。1枚目のCDはリマスターされたアルバム、2枚目のCDはライブ盤、最後のディスクにはシングル「ダーティ・ブルバード」、ヴェルベット・アンダーグラウンドの「スウィート・ジェーン」、『トランスフォーマー』収録の「ワイルドサイドを歩け」などの初期の未発表曲が収録される。



【動画】『ニューヨーク』収録の人気シングル「ダーティ・ブルバード」のMV



さらにDVDでは、初公開となるコンサート・ビデオ「The New York Album」も収録される。このビデオには、モントリオールのセント・ドニ劇場でのルー・リードのステージが収録されており、故人へのオーディオ・オンリーのインタビューも収録される。





『ニューヨーク』デラックス・エディション収録曲



