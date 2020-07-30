ルー・リードの代表作『ニューヨーク』、デラックス・エディションで再発

ルー・リードが1989年に発表した名作アルバム『ニューヨーク』が、9月25日にRhinoから初のリマスタリングが施された大規模なデラックス・エディションでリリースされます。
『ニューヨーク』デラックス・エディションには、3枚組のCD、2枚組のLP、DVDが含まれており、デヴィッド・フリッケによるライナーノーツとドン・フレミングによるエッセイが収録されたハードカバー・ブックに収録される。ローリー・アンダーソン、フレミング、ビル・イングロット、ジェイソン・スターン、そして故ハル・ウィルナーのプロデュースによるものだ。
このデラックス・セットには26曲の未発表音源が収録される。1枚目のCDはリマスターされたアルバム、2枚目のCDはライブ盤、最後のディスクにはシングル「ダーティ・ブルバード」、ヴェルベット・アンダーグラウンドの「スウィート・ジェーン」、『トランスフォーマー』収録の「ワイルドサイドを歩け」などの初期の未発表曲が収録される。
【動画】『ニューヨーク』収録の人気シングル「ダーティ・ブルバード」のMV
さらにDVDでは、初公開となるコンサート・ビデオ「The New York Album」も収録される。このビデオには、モントリオールのセント・ドニ劇場でのルー・リードのステージが収録されており、故人へのオーディオ・オンリーのインタビューも収録される。
『ニューヨーク』デラックス・エディション収録曲
Disc One: Original Album (2020 Remaster)
1. Romeo Had Juliette
2. Halloween Parade
3. Dirty Blvd.
4. Endless Cycle
5. There Is No Time
6. Last Great American Whale
7. Beginning of a Great Adventure
8. Busload of Faith
9. Sick of You
10. Hold On
11. Good Evening Mr. Waldheim
12. Xmas In February
13. Strawman
14. Dime Store Mystery
Disc Two: New York – Live
1. Romeo Had Juliette *
2. Halloween Parade *
3. Dirty Blvd. *
4. Endless Cycle *
5. There Is No Time *
6. Last Great American Whale *
7. Beginning of a Great Adventure *
8. Busload of Faith *
9. Sick of You *
10. Hold On *
11. Good Evening Mr. Waldheim *
12. Xmas In February *
13. Strawman *
14. Dime Store Mystery *
Disc Three: Works In Progress/Singles/Encore
1. Romeo Had Juliette (7 Version)
2. Dirty Blvd. (Work Tape) *
3. Dirty Blvd. (Rough Mix) *
4. Endless Cycle (Work Tape) *
5. Last Great American Whale (Work Tape) *
6. Beginning of a Great Adventure (Rough Mix) *
7. Busload of Faith (Solo Version) *
8. Sick of You (Work Tape) *
9. Sick of You (Rough Mix) *
10. Hold On (Rough Mix) *
11. Strawman (Rough Mix) *
12. The Room (Non-LP Track)
13. Sweet Jane (Live Encore) *
14. Walk on the Wild Side (Live Encore) *
DVD
1. Romeo Had Juliette
2. Halloween Parade
3. Dirty Blvd.
4. Endless Cycle
5. There Is No Time
6. Last Great American Whale
7. Beginning of a Great Adventure
8. Busload of Faith
9. Sick of You
10. Hold On
11. Good Evening Mr. Waldheim
12. Xmas in February
13. Strawman
14. Dime Store Mystery
Audio Only Bonus
15. A Conversation with Lou Reed
Vinyl Track Listing
Side A
1. Romeo Had Juliette
2. Halloween Parade
3. Dirty Blvd.
4. Endless Cycle
Side B
1. There Is No Time
2. Last Great American Whale
3. Beginning of a Great Adventure
Side C
1. Busload of Faith
2. Sick of You
3. Hold On
4. Good Evening Mr. Waldheim
Side D
1. Xmas in February
2. Strawman
3. Dime Store Mystery
* previously unreleased
From Rolling Stone US.
ルー・リードが1989年に発表した名作アルバム『ニューヨーク』が、9月25日にRhinoから初のリマスタリングが施された大規模なデラックス・エディションでリリースされます。
本記事は「Rolling Stone Japan」から提供を受けております。著作権は提供各社に帰属します。