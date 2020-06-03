United States Computer Emergency Readiness Team (US-CERT)は6月2日(米国時間)、「Apple Releases Security Updates｜CISA」において、Appleの複数のプロダクトに脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。この脆弱性を悪用されると、攻撃者によって影響を受けたシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性がある。
脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。
- About the security content of macOS Catalina 10.15.5 Supplemental Update, Security Update 2020-003 High Sierra - Apple Support
- About the security content of tvOS 13.4.6 - Apple Support
- About the security content of watchOS 6.2.6 - Apple Support
- About the security content of iOS 13.5.1 and iPadOS 13.5.1 - Apple Support
脆弱性が存在するとされるプロダクトおよびバージョンは次のとおり。
- macOS Catalina 10.15.5
- macOS High Sierra 10.13.6
- Apple TV HD
- Apple TV 4K
- Apple Watch Series 1およびこれ以降のバージョン
- iPhone 6sおよびこれ以降のバージョン
- iPad Air 2およびこれ以降のバージョン
- iPad mini 4およびこれ以降のバージョン
- iPod touch 7thおよびこれ以降のバージョン
脆弱性が修正されたプロダクトおよびバージョンは次のとおり。
- macOS Catalina 10.15.5 (+Supplemental Update)
- macOS High Sierra 10.13.6 (+Security Update 2020-003)
- tvOS 13.4.6
- watchOS 6.2.6
- iOS 13.5.1
- iPadOS 13.5.1
この脆弱性を悪用されると、カーネル権限で任意のコードが実行される可能性があるとされており注意が必要。Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)はユーザーおよび管理者に対し、上記のセキュリティ情報をチェックするとともに、必要に応じてアップデートを適用することを推奨している。