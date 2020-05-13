United States Computer Emergency Readiness Team (US-CERT)は5月12日(米国時間)、「Adobe Releases Security Updates ｜CISA」において、Acrobat/Acrobat Reader/Adobe DNG Software Development Kitに脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。これら脆弱性を悪用されると、攻撃者によってシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性がある。
脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。
脆弱性が存在するとされるプロダクトおよびバージョンは次のとおり。
- Acrobat DC 2020.006.20042およびこれよりも前のバージョン（Windows版、macOS版）
- Acrobat Reader DC 2020.006.20042およびこれよりも前のバージョン（Windows版、macOS版）
- Acrobat 2017 2017.011.30166 and earlier versions（Windows版、macOS版）
- Acrobat Reader 2017 2017.011.30166およびこれよりも前のバージョン（Windows版、macOS版）
- Acrobat 2015 2015.006.30518およびこれよりも前のバージョン（Windows版、macOS版）
- Acrobat Reader 2015 2015.006.30518 and earlier versions（Windows版、macOS版）
脆弱性が修正されたプロダクトおよびバージョンは次のとおり。
- Acrobat DC 2020.009.20063（Windows版、macOS版）
- Acrobat Reader DC 2020.009.20063（Windows版、macOS版）
- Acrobat 2017 2017 2017.011.30171（Windows版、macOS版）
- Acrobat Reader 2017 2017.011.30171（Windows版、macOS版）
- Acrobat 2015 2015.006.30523（Windows版、macOS版）
- Acrobat Reader 2015 2015.006.30523（Windows版、macOS版）
- Adobe DNG Software Development Kit (SDK) 1.5.1（Windows版、macOS版）
セキュリティ脆弱性のいくつかは深刻度が緊急（Critical）に分類されており注意が必要。Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)はユーザーおよび管理者に対し、上記のセキュリティ情報をチェックするとともに、必要に応じてアップデートを適用することを推奨している。