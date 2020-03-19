クイーンのブライアン・メイ、新型コロナへの対応を呼びかけ「今すぐやってくれ。お願いだ」

ブライアン・メイが、新型コロナウイルスのパンデミックに関して発言。Instagramの投稿で、メイはファンに自主的な隔離が火急の対策だと伝えた。
メイの投稿は「今回の投稿がこれまでの投稿の中で最も重要な気がする」の出だしで始まる。そして「巷にはニセの情報が数多く飛び交っている。新型コロナウイルスは脅威ではないと言ったり、そんなものは存在しないと言ったり。その上、この国の政府は適切な対処ができておらず、悲劇的なまでに見当違いの助言に従って対処している。そのせいで、これから多数の死者が出てくるのだろう」と続けた。
さらにメイはこう述べる。「新型コロナウイルを英国内に留められる時期はもう過ぎてしまったが、私たちが3週間前にすべきだった行動を今から実行することで、愛する人たちの命を守ることはまだ可能だ。隔離するんだ。つまり社会的な接触を最小限に留めること。できれば接触ゼロに近づくまでやってほしい。社会的な接触が多くなれば、自宅にウイルスを持ち込んで家族に感染させる確率が増す。会う人の数を減らせば、それだけ自分と家族の命を救う可能性が高まるし、ひいてはこの恐ろしい疫病の被害を最小限に抑えられる可能性も高まるのだ」と。
メイはMediumに投稿されたトマス・プエイヨの「コロナウイルス：今すぐ行動を起こすべき理由」と題された記事のスクリーンショットをシェアした。この記事では社会的な距離の拡大がコロナウイルスの拡散を防ぐ要点が述べられている。
「シェアしたスクリーンショットの元ネタであるこの記事を、お願いだから、みんな、読んで欲しい。記事の内容を実感するまで30分くらいかかるだろうが、読めば今すぐ非常手段に出るべき理由を完全に理解するはずだ。ただ、これとパニックを混同しないでくれ。最悪の未来を招かないために必要な自己防衛手段を取るだけのことだ。今すぐやってくれ。お願いだ。そして、これを友人や家族に教えてくれ。これで多くの命が救われるかもしれないから」とメイ。
最後にメイはボリス・ジョンソン首相がトマス・プエイヨの記事を読むことを、彼が見当違いの助言者を追い出すことを祈っていると書いて、次のように締めている。
「非常手段が必要だ。先延ばしするのはクズだ。そして議員さんたち、お願いだから経済の話は少しの間やめてくれ。今、何百万人の命が危険にさらされているのだから」
この投稿をInstagramで見る I feel this might be THE MOST IMPORTANT THING I EVER POSTED. There is so much false information out there - people saying the CoronaVirus is not a threat - even that it doesnt exist. And our own Government has failed to act promptly, acting on catastrophically bad advice, which will eventually be the cause of thousands of deaths. Its too late to contain the CoronaVirus in Britain - but we CAN still save some of the lives of our dear ones by doing NOW what we should have done 3 weeks ago. ISOLATE - minimise our social contacts. Minimise them, if possible, to almost zero. The more interactions you have, the more chance you have of bringing the virus in to threaten your family. The less people you meet up with, the better the chance of saving yourself and your family, and the greater chance we will have to limit the damage this awful plague will do. PLEASE READ the article these screen shots come from. It will take you 30 minutes or so to absorb it - but at the end you will truly understand why we must take extreme measures NOW. Do not confuse this with panicking. It is simply taking the measures we need to adopt to protect ourselves from a Hellish future. THE LINK IS IN MY BIO. Do it, please - and forward it to all your friends and family. This could save countless lives. My God - I am praying that Boris will read it - and throw his advisors out the door. Extreme Action is needed - delaying is shite. And please, politicians, stop talking about the economy, just for a moment. A million lives are at stake. Bri Brian Harold May(@brianmayforreal)がシェアした投稿 - 2020年 3月月16日午後6時18分PDT
