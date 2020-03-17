the HIATUSの新作ライブBlu-ray / DVD「10th Anniversary Show at Tokyo International Forum」が4月15日にリリースされる。

この映像作品には、昨年10月1日に結成10周年を記念して東京・国際フォーラムで行われた一夜限りの公演の模様を収録。同日の公演の模様に加え、リハーサルの様子、公演当日のバックステージでのメンバーの姿も収めたドキュメンタリー映像を含む、ライブの表と裏の両方を楽しめる充実した内容となる。

the HIATUS「10th Anniversary Show at Tokyo International Forum」収録内容

2019.10.1 東京国際フォーラム ホールA

・Ghost In The Rain

・The Flare

・The Ivy

・Hunger

・Servant

・Thirst

・Unhurt

・Deerhounds

・Horse Riding

・Bonfire

・Time Is Running Out

・西門の昧爽

・Antibiotic

・Waiting For The Sun

・Little Odyssey

・Tree Rings

・Regrets

・Insomnia

・Storm Racers

・Lone Train Running

・紺碧の夜に

・Twisted Maple Trees

・Firefly / Life in Technicolor

・Moonlight

Behind The Scenes

・Nagoya Meeting

・Osaka Meeting

・Tokyo Rehearsal I

・Tokyo Rehearsal II

・Show Day