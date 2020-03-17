the HIATUS、結成10周年記念スペシャル公演がついに映像作品化

the HIATUSが、東京・国際フォーラムで行われた結成10周年の記念公演の映像作品を4月15日にリリースすることを発表した。



チケットは即完、結成10周年を記念してthe HIATUSが昨年10月1日に開催した東京・国際フォーラムでのライブ。バンドの10年の活動を凝縮した、特別なセットリストが披露されたライブ全曲に加え、リハーサル、公演当日のバックステージなどを収めたドキュメンタリー映像も収録されている。詳細はオフィシャルサイトより。





＜作品情報＞







the HIATUS

LIVE Blu-ray＆DVD

『10th Anniversary Show at Tokyo International Forum』



発売日：2020年4月15日（水）

DVD：3400円（税抜）

Blu-ray：4400円（税抜）



＝収録内容＝

Ghost In The Rain

The Flare

The Ivy

Hunger

Servant

Thirst

Unhurt

Deerhounds

Horse Riding

Bonfire

Time Is Running Out

西門の昧爽

Antibiotic

Waiting For The Sun

Little Odyssey

Tree Rings

Regrets

Insomnia

Storm Racers

Lone Train Running

紺碧の夜に



Encore

Twisted Maple Trees

Firefly / Life in Technicolor



Double Encore

Moonlight



Behind The Scenes

Nagoya Meeting

Osaka Meeting

Tokyo RehearsalⅠ

Tokyo RehearsalⅡ

Show Day



the HIATUS Official Site：http://thehiatus.com/