the HIATUS、結成10周年記念スペシャル公演がついに映像作品化

the HIATUSが、東京・国際フォーラムで行われた結成10周年の記念公演の映像作品を4月15日にリリースすることを発表した。
チケットは即完、結成10周年を記念してthe HIATUSが昨年10月1日に開催した東京・国際フォーラムでのライブ。バンドの10年の活動を凝縮した、特別なセットリストが披露されたライブ全曲に加え、リハーサル、公演当日のバックステージなどを収めたドキュメンタリー映像も収録されている。詳細はオフィシャルサイトより。
＜作品情報＞
the HIATUS
LIVE Blu-ray＆DVD
『10th Anniversary Show at Tokyo International Forum』
発売日：2020年4月15日（水）
DVD：3400円（税抜）
Blu-ray：4400円（税抜）
＝収録内容＝
Ghost In The Rain
The Flare
The Ivy
Hunger
Servant
Thirst
Unhurt
Deerhounds
Horse Riding
Bonfire
Time Is Running Out
西門の昧爽
Antibiotic
Waiting For The Sun
Little Odyssey
Tree Rings
Regrets
Insomnia
Storm Racers
Lone Train Running
紺碧の夜に
Encore
Twisted Maple Trees
Firefly / Life in Technicolor
Double Encore
Moonlight
Behind The Scenes
Nagoya Meeting
Osaka Meeting
Tokyo RehearsalⅠ
Tokyo RehearsalⅡ
Show Day
the HIATUS Official Site：http://thehiatus.com/
本記事は「Rolling Stone Japan」から提供を受けております。著作権は提供各社に帰属します。