The HUの来日公演、コロナウイルス感染症拡大防止のため延期

3月12日（木）新宿BLAZE、3月13日（金）梅田クラブクアトロにて開催を予定されていたThe HU来日公演は、アーティスト側と協議の結果、延期となった。



以下、The HUからのメッセージ。



The HUのジャパン・ツアーは新型コロナウイルス感染症拡大防止のため、やむを得ず延期とさせていただきます。バンドは日本のファンによるサポートを感謝しておりますが、ファンの皆さまへの感染の可能性を憂慮しております。バンド、エージェント及びマネージメントと新しいスケジュールを調整しており、決まり次第発表致します。お手持ちのチケットは振替公演に有効となりますので、半券は切らずにそのまま保管して頂きますようお願い申し上げます。また、払い戻しを希望される方への詳細は、振替スケジュールの発表の際に合わせてご案内致しますので今しばらくお待ちください。



We regret to announce that because of the ongoing threat of the corona virus THE HUs Japan tour is being postponed. The band appreciates all of the support theyve received from their fans in Japan and they simply do not want to put any of you in potential risk. We are working with the bands agents and managers to reschedule the tour dates and will announce these as soon as they are set. We will provide the details of the refund process shortly, and on behalf of UDO and THE HU, We deeply apologize to all customers who purchased the tickets and were looking forward to seeing the bands shows.



詳細：

https://udo.jp/concert/TheHU