第62回グラミー賞写真ギャラリー　レッドカーペットを彩る豪華スターたち

第62回グラミー賞授賞式が現地時間2020年1月26日にロサンゼルスのステープルズ・センターにて開催。世界最高峰の音楽の祭典に訪れたスターたち20組の写真が到着した。





ビリー・アイリッシュ



Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images





ロサリア



Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images





ディプロ＆オーヴィル・ペック



Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images





リゾ



Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock





オジー・オズボーン＆ケリー・オズボーン



Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock



マット・シュルツ（ケイジ・ジ・エレファント）



Photo by Matt Baron/Shutterstock





アリアナ・グランデ



Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock





リル・ナズ・X



Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images





ダン＋シェイ



Photo by Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone/Shutterstock





リック・ロス



Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock



イギー・ポップ＆マギー・ロジャース



Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images





ショーン・メンデス



Photo by Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone/Shutterstock





ブランディ・カーライル＆タニヤ・タッカー



Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images





フィネアス＆クラウディア・スレウスキ

（編注：ビリー・アイリッシュの兄と、彼のガールフレンド）



Photo by Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone/Shutterstock





タイラー・ザ・クリエイター



Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock



FKAツイッグス



Photo by Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone/Shutterstock





ジェシー・レイエズ



Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock





BTS



Photo by Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone/Shutterstock





スウィズ・ビーツ



Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock





カミラ・カベロ



Photo by Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone/Shutterstock



