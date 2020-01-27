第62回グラミー賞写真ギャラリー　レッドカーペットを彩る豪華スターたち

第62回グラミー賞授賞式が現地時間2020年1月26日にロサンゼルスのステープルズ・センターにて開催。世界最高峰の音楽の祭典に訪れたスターたち20組の写真が到着した。


ビリー・アイリッシュ

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images


ロサリア

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images


ディプロ＆オーヴィル・ペック

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images


リゾ

Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock


オジー・オズボーン＆ケリー・オズボーン

Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

マット・シュルツ（ケイジ・ジ・エレファント）

Photo by Matt Baron/Shutterstock


アリアナ・グランデ

Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock


リル・ナズ・X

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images


ダン＋シェイ

Photo by Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone/Shutterstock


リック・ロス

Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

イギー・ポップ＆マギー・ロジャース

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images


ショーン・メンデス

Photo by Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone/Shutterstock


ブランディ・カーライル＆タニヤ・タッカー

Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images


フィネアス＆クラウディア・スレウスキ
（編注：ビリー・アイリッシュの兄と、彼のガールフレンド）

Photo by Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone/Shutterstock


タイラー・ザ・クリエイター

Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

FKAツイッグス

Photo by Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone/Shutterstock


ジェシー・レイエズ

Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock


BTS

Photo by Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone/Shutterstock


スウィズ・ビーツ

Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock


カミラ・カベロ

Photo by Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone/Shutterstock