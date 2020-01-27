第62回グラミー賞写真ギャラリー　レッドカーペットを彩る豪華スターたち

第62回グラミー賞授賞式が現地時間2020年1月26日にロサンゼルスのステープルズ・センターにて開催。世界最高峰の音楽の祭典に訪れたスターたち20組の写真が到着した。
ビリー・アイリッシュ
Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images
ロサリア
Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images
ディプロ＆オーヴィル・ペック
Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
リゾ
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
オジー・オズボーン＆ケリー・オズボーン
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
マット・シュルツ（ケイジ・ジ・エレファント）
Photo by Matt Baron/Shutterstock
アリアナ・グランデ
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
リル・ナズ・X
Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images
ダン＋シェイ
Photo by Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone/Shutterstock
リック・ロス
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
イギー・ポップ＆マギー・ロジャース
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
ショーン・メンデス
Photo by Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone/Shutterstock
ブランディ・カーライル＆タニヤ・タッカー
Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images
フィネアス＆クラウディア・スレウスキ
（編注：ビリー・アイリッシュの兄と、彼のガールフレンド）
Photo by Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone/Shutterstock
タイラー・ザ・クリエイター
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
FKAツイッグス
Photo by Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone/Shutterstock
ジェシー・レイエズ
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
BTS
Photo by Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone/Shutterstock
スウィズ・ビーツ
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
カミラ・カベロ
Photo by Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone/Shutterstock
第62回グラミー賞授賞式が現地時間2020年1月26日にロサンゼルスのステープルズ・センターにて開催。世界最高峰の音楽の祭典に訪れたスターたち20組の写真が到着した。
本記事は「Rolling Stone Japan」から提供を受けております。著作権は提供各社に帰属します。