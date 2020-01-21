envy、薮田修身監督によるMV「A faint new world」公開

envyが2020年2月5日にリリースする新作アルバム『The Fallen Crimson』より、「A faint new world」のMVを公開した。
監督にはMr.Childrenのアーティスト写真や、ファッション媒体で活躍する薮田修身氏を起用し、新たなアプローチのMVとなっている。
また、envyは2月11日に恵比寿リキッドルームにてライブ「LAST WISH”THE FALLEN CRIMSON”release oneman show」を開催する。
＜リリース情報＞
envy
アルバム『The Fallen Crimson』
発売日：2020年2月5日（水）
価格：2500円（税抜）
＝収録曲＝
1. Statement of freedom
2. Swaying leaves and scattering breath
3. A faint new world
4. Rhythm
5. Marginalized thread
6. HIKARI
7. Eternal memories and reincarnation
8. Fingerprint mark
9. Dawn and gaze
10. Memories and the limit
11. A step in the morning glow
＜ライブ情報＞
「-「The Fallen Crimson」Release show-」
2020年2月11日（火・祝））東京・恵比寿LIQUIDROOM
時間：OPEN17:30 / START18:30
チケット前売り：3500円（立見、D別）
先行予約：
チケットぴあ（P：171-267） /availbale in English
e+ （pre-order：12/3 12:00 – 4 23:59）、
ローソン（L：75328）
envy オフィシャルサイト：http://envybandofficial.com/
