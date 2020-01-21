envy、薮田修身監督によるMV「A faint new world」公開

envyが2020年2月5日にリリースする新作アルバム『The Fallen Crimson』より、「A faint new world」のMVを公開した。







監督にはMr.Childrenのアーティスト写真や、ファッション媒体で活躍する薮田修身氏を起用し、新たなアプローチのMVとなっている。



また、envyは2月11日に恵比寿リキッドルームにてライブ「LAST WISH”THE FALLEN CRIMSON”release oneman show」を開催する。





＜リリース情報＞







envy

アルバム『The Fallen Crimson』



発売日：2020年2月5日（水）

価格：2500円（税抜）



＝収録曲＝

1. Statement of freedom

2. Swaying leaves and scattering breath

3. A faint new world

4. Rhythm

5. Marginalized thread

6. HIKARI

7. Eternal memories and reincarnation

8. Fingerprint mark

9. Dawn and gaze

10. Memories and the limit

11. A step in the morning glow



＜ライブ情報＞



「-「The Fallen Crimson」Release show-」



2020年2月11日（火・祝））東京・恵比寿LIQUIDROOM

時間：OPEN17:30 / START18:30

チケット前売り：3500円（立見、D別）

先行予約：

チケットぴあ（P：171-267） /availbale in English

e+ （pre-order：12/3 12:00 – 4 23:59）、

ローソン（L：75328）



envy オフィシャルサイト：http://envybandofficial.com/



