「Fate Project」作品を53時間連続で放送する「Fate Project チャンネル」が、12月30日19時から2020年1月1日24時までAbemaTVにて期間限定で開設される。
「Fate Project チャンネル」は、TVアニメ「Fate/Zero」の全話一挙放送からスタートし、TVアニメ「Fate/stay night [Unlimited Blade Works]」全話、劇場版「『Fate/stay night [Heaven's Feel]』I. presage flower」の配信と続く。12月31日22時から24時まで「Fate Project 大晦日TVスペシャル2019」の地上波同時放送を挟み、その後TVアニメ「衛宮さんちの今日のごはん」全話、劇場版「『Fate/stay night [Heaven's Feel]』I. presage flower」、TVアニメ「Fate/Grand Order -絶対魔獣戦線バビロニア-」1～11話を交互にオンエア。「衛宮さんちの今日のごはん」「『Fate/stay night [Heaven's Feel]』I. presage flower」は3回、「Fate/Grand Order -絶対魔獣戦線バビロニア-」は2回、同内容の配信が行われる。
TVアニメ「Fate/Zero」全話一挙放送
配信時間：2019年12月30日（月）19:00～12月31日（火）7:00
配信URL：https://abema.tv/channels/fate-hf/slots/D4NZhKw97d6Wcw
TVアニメ「Fate/stay night [Unlimited Blade Works]」全話一挙放送
配信時間：2019年12月31日（火）7:00～19:50
配信URL：https://abema.tv/channels/fate-hf/slots/D4NZiYEErLbsAF
劇場版「『Fate/stay night [Heaven's Feel]』I. presage flower」
配信時間：2019年12月31日（火）19:50～22:00
配信URL：https://abema.tv/channels/fate-hf/slots/BzdFBjgnA4zNjH
配信時間：2019年12月31日（火）27:00～29:10
配信URL：https://abema.tv/channels/fate-hf/slots/D4NZj9eifwEBtb
配信時間：2020年1月1日（水）13:30～15:40
配信URL：https://abema.tv/channels/fate-hf/slots/BzdFAWtX7WVotB
「Fate Project 大晦日TVスペシャル2019」地上波同時放送
配信時間：2019年12月31日（火）22:00～24:00
配信URL：https://abema.tv/channels/fate-hf/slots/D4NZgRdh3ptdfm
TVアニメ「衛宮さんちの今日のごはん」全話一挙放送
配信時間：2019年12月31日（火）24:00～27:00
配信URL：https://abema.tv/channels/fate-hf/slots/BzdFB7jHrDNGhm
配信時間：2020年1月1日（水）5:10～8:25
配信URL：https://abema.tv/channels/fate-hf/slots/C6hPx4ZxVrgvcw
配信時間：2020年1月1日（水）15:40～18:55
配信URL：https://abema.tv/channels/fate-hf/slots/D4NZir5QAt8yBu
TVアニメ「Fate/Grand Order -絶対魔獣戦線バビロニア-」1～11話
配信時間：2020年1月1日（水）8:25～13:30
配信URL：https://abema.tv/channels/fate-hf/slots/BzdFCLMdjG1G8X
配信時間：2020年1月1日（水）18:55～24:00
配信URL：https://abema.tv/channels/fate-hf/slots/BzdF9uXRwWrF91