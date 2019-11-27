ホラーゲーム『Dead by Daylight』より「ねんどろいど トラッパー」が登場する。2020年1月発売予定で、価格は5,000円(税抜)。

トラッパーは『Dead by Daylight』に登場する殺人鬼で、口元が特徴的なマスクを被っている。実際の商品は、マスクの取り外しが可能で、トラッパーの素顔を見ることもできる。

また、オプションパーツは「血に染まったナタ」と「トラバサミ」が同梱されている。さらに、ゲーム内の世界観を再現した「吊し台」も付いている。

