Corneliusが11月22日にグランドオープンする東京・渋谷PARCOのオリジナルBGMを担当する。
渋谷PARCOではビルに入って最初に出会う音楽を重要なファクターと捉え、人とビルを結びつけるための音楽を展開。Corneliusが渋谷PARCOのために書き下ろしたオリジナル楽曲と世界中からセレクトした楽曲で構成されたBGMが2カ月ごとに更新されていく。また定刻にはCornelius制作のジングルが流れる。
11月24日にはCorneliusのライブも開催予定。チケットの応募方法など詳細は渋谷PARCOのInstagram公式アカウントにてアナウンスされる。
CORNELIUS live show case "SHIBUYA PARCO sound check 1・2"
2019年11月24日（日）東京都 渋谷PARCO
OPEN 19:00 / START 20:00
＜出演者＞
Cornelius
Guest DJ：瀧見憲司
'19 11- 12 PLAY LIST（一部抜粋）
・Father Christmas / The Kinks
・Child's Christmas In Wales / John Cale
・Rockin' Shopping Center / Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers
・Winter Weather / The Pied Pipers
・It's Christmas Time［The Qualities］ / Qualities（Sun Ra）
・Nightingales / Prefab Sprout
・It's Christmas Time / Smokey Robinson & The Miracles
・One Christmas For Yor Thoughts / The Durutti Column
・Snowfall / Claude Thornhill