United States Computer Emergency Readiness Team (US-CERT)は8月8日(米国時間)、「Cisco Releases Security Updates for Multiple Products｜CISA」において、シスコシステムズの複数の製品に脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。この脆弱性を悪用されると、攻撃者によって影響を受けたシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性があるとされており注意が必要。

脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。

7つの脆弱性が公開されているが、うち2つは深刻度がクリティカルに分類されており注意が必要。

  • Cisco Small Business 220 Series Smart Switches Remote Code Execution Vulnerabilities

  • Cisco Small Business 220 Series Smart Switches Authentication Bypass Vulnerability

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)は上記のセキュリティ情報をチェックするとともに、必要に応じてアップデートを適用することを推奨している。