          Apple、iOS 11など複数プロダクトのセキュリティアップデートを公開

          United States Computer Emergency Readiness Team (US-CERT)は9月19日(米国時間)、「Apple Releases Security Updates」において、Appleの複数のプロダクトに脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。これら脆弱性を悪用されると、遠隔から攻撃者によって影響を受けたシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性があり注意が必要。

          Appleから公開されている脆弱性情報は次のとおり。

          US-CERTはユーザーや管理者に対し、上記のセキュリティ情報をチェックするとともに、必要に応じてアップデートを適用することを推奨している。Appleのプロダクトは類似するほかのプロダクトと比べるとアップデートが適用される割合が高く、かつ、短い時間で適用が進む傾向が見られるが、該当するプロダクトを使用している場合は迅速にアップデートを適用することが望まれる。

