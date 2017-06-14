Adobe Flash Player、最新版がリリース - 9件の脆弱性を修正

JPCERT コーディネーションセンター(JPCERT/CC)は6月14日、アドビシステムズからAdobe Flash Playerの脆弱性(APSB17-17)に関する情報が公開されたとして、最新バージョンに更新するよう注意を喚起した。
修正された脆弱性は「CVE-2017-3075」「CVE-2017-3081」「CVE-2017-3083」「CVE-2017-3084」「CVE-2017-3076」「CVE-2017-3077」「CVE-2017-3078」「CVE-2017-3079」「CVE-2017-3082」の9件。
これらの脆弱性を悪用したコンテンツを開いた場合、リモートからの攻撃によってAdobe Flash Playerが不正終了したり、任意のコードが実行されたりするおそれがあるという。
脆弱性が存在するプロダクトおよびバージョンは、以下のとおり。
- Adobe Flash Player Desktop Runtime (25.0.0.171) およびそれ以前(Windows, Macintosh および Linux)
- Adobe Flash Player for Google Chrome (25.0.0.171) およびそれ以前
- Adobe Flash Player for Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer 11 (25.0.0.171) およびそれ以前(Windows 10 および Windows 8.1)
以下の最新バージョンに更新することで、対策をとることが可能。
- Adobe Flash Player Desktop Runtime (26.0.0.126) ※Windows, Macintosh および Linux
- Adobe Flash Player for Google Chrome (26.0.0.126)
- Adobe Flash Player for Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer 11 (26.0.0.120) ※Windows 10 および Windows 8.1
Internet Explorer 11やMicrosoft EdgeはWindows Updateなどで最新のAdobe Flash Playerが更新プログラムとして提供され、Google ChromeはGoogle Chrome のアップデート時にAdobe Flash Player が更新される。