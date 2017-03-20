フリーで使えるHTML/CSSテーマ100選

Noupeは3月15日(ドイツ時間)、「Best of 2016: 100 Free HTML/CSS Themes - noupe」において、フリーで利用できるHTML/CSSデータを提供している100のサイトを紹介した。Webサイトの制作を高速化するには、こうした既存のデータをどこまでうまく使い回せるかがカギとなる。多くの素材を知っており、そこから適切な素材を選定できるかどうかがエンジニアリングとしてのスキルの1つとなっている。
紹介されているサイトは次のとおり。
- New Age
- Creative
- Story
- Dimension
- Editorial
- Forty
- Genius – Minimal HTML Theme
- Ultimate Multi-Purpose Bootstrap Site Template
- GerduKreatip - Agency Portfolio Theme
- 6 HTML themes by KeenThemes
- Agency
- Clean Blog
- Sharwadarma – Onepage Parallax Template
- KapukAlas – Multipurpose template
- AitOnepage - Responsive Parallax One Page Bootstrap Theme
- AceCV
- AirCV
- GreeceTour Theme
- Apex
- MyApp Landing Page
- Box Portfolio
- New Providence Theme
- Mountain King: HTML Bootstrap template
- Apollo: One page HTML template for photographers
- Avana
- iLand
- Startr
- Picxa
- Industrial Theme
- Psychiatrist – HTML/CSS template
- Transport – HTML/CSS template
- Constructo Theme
- SurfingZone
- MyDeals
- Floxi
- Arcadia Portfolio Responsive Template
- Spirit8
- Pixicon
- Landing Zero
- Vira
- Pouseidon - Free HTML5 Model Agency Bootstrap Template
- Travel Theme
- Ink
- Paper
- Words
- Verb
- Orange
- Concept
- Orion - Bootstrap Coming Soon Template
- Material Dashboard
- Global
- Karmo
- Akad
- Rik
- AppKit Landing
- PrettyDocs
- Fusion
- StartOn
- Accounting Theme
- Alexis
- Slab
- “Synthetica” One Page Website Template (HTML, Sketch)
- Resume
- Vojon - Responsive Restaurant HTML5 Template)
- Spa - Beauty Free HTML Template
- Mart – eCommerce Theme
- Nava
- Free Landing Page Template
- Foundapp
- Perdana
- Wooster
- Splash
- Moe
- Akane HTML5 Template
- Himu
- Free HTML Template
- Rabotic
- Tight Glass
- Soho HTML Template
- Howdy HTML Template
- Magnet Portfolio Template
- Kenakata – Free eCommerce Bootstrap Template PSD & HTML
- Avion Landing Page
- Tasnm - eCommerce bootstrap template
- Deli - eCommerce HTML Template for Fashion Shop
- Gready Responsive Html Template
- Ink House
- vDoc
- Standard
- Eventtro
- Landgig
- Responsive Portfolio Mockup
- Navigator
- Asentus
- Conference Theme
- Unship
- Sweep
- Proximity - Free HTML5 Under Construction Website Template
- X-Corporation Theme
- Sample Landing Page
記事では、サイトごとに制作者とそのライセンスが簡単にまとまっている。使用にあたっては表示されているライセンスに従う必要があるほか、ライセンスによっては組み合わせなどに難があることもあるので注意して選択する必要がある。